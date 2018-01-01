Log in
Stadia Maps enables fantastic mapping experiences such as...
locating nearby caffeine
Why Stadia Maps?
We focus on providing great looking maps and geographic data
services. We’re here to help you grow your business, not
your bills.
What We Do
Map Tiles
We offer both raster and vector map tiles to get you started on your next application.
You can easily integrate them into your website using Leaflet or Mapbox GL JS.
Static Maps
Need to generate a quick map to show a few locations? We make it easy! Just add query string
parameters to a simple URL and drop it into your webpage or app.
Routing
Whether you need driving directions to your store, or want to figure out how walkable an area is,
our turn-by-turn navigation service has you covered.
Not sure if we can meet all your mapping needs? Take a look at our
documentation to see
the full details of what we offer.
Our Tiers
Stadia Free
$0/mo
2,500 map views/day
2,500 routing requests/day
Non-commercial use only
Asset tracking not allowed
Stadia Starter
$25/mo
25,000 map views/day
25,000 routing requests/day
Commercial use allowed
Asset tracking not allowed
Stadia Standard
$100/mo
250,000 map views/day
250,000 routing requests/day
Commercial use allowed
Asset tracking allowed
Stadia Ultimate
$1000/mo
Unlimited map views/day
1,000,000 routing requests/day
Commercial use allowed
Asset tracking allowed
FAQs
What formats do you offer?
We offer both raster (PNG) and vector (PBF) tiles, as well as
static map (PNG) generation. Our tiles can be used with all of
your favorite open source libraries, including Leaflet for raster tiles, and MapBox GL JS for
vector.
What’s a map view?
One map view is equal to 16 tile requests, or one static map
request. Why 16? Most companies doing tile based serving use a
similar number. We opted to go with a square rather than a
round-sounding number, and a 4x4 grid is a reasonably average
map size.
What are basemaps?
Basemaps are the layer of "normal" things
you’d expect to see on a map like water, country
borders, cities, points of interest, etc. They are called
basemaps because they are the "base" that provides
context for the markers and overlays you add on top.
What’s a static map?
A static map is an image that you can generate using a
simple URL. These are great for quickly embedding a
non-interactive map, optionally with markers at various
locations. If you just want to throw a quick map with some
pins into an image tag, these are the ticket.
Do you have documentation?
Yes, we're glad you asked! We have full documentation over
at docs.stadiamaps.com.
Can I use Stadia Maps for …?
If you aren't sure if Stadia Maps is right for you, or if
you have questions our homepage and documentation didn't
answer, feel free to reach out to us at
[email protected].
We'd be delighted to answer any of your questions.